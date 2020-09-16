1/
Walter Jarotski
Wallington - Walter Jarotski, a lifelong resident of Wallington, entered eternal life on Mon, April 27th, 2020, he was 89. Walter was born on February 2nd, 1931, to Stanley and Anna Jarotski. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, where he earned the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars. He was married to his beloved wife Helen (Sondey) on June 5th, 1954 at the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington. He had also earned an Associates in Business at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Walter retired in 1996 from SS Art & Engraving in Union, NJ. Walter is survived by his beloved wife Helen of 65 years, his daughter Diane and her husband Anthony Macaluso, and his son James W. and his wife Kathy Jarotski. Walter is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Lana, Austin, Bret and Cori Lyn. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated 7pm, Fri, Sept. 18th, 2020 at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Ave, Wallington, NJ, where Walter had also served as an Usher for many years. Walter was laid to rest on May 2nd, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Saddle Brook. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
