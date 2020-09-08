Walter John C. Barber
Park Ridge - Walter John C. Barber, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. He was 96. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years, Tecla (nee Adamski) whom he lovingly referred to as his Hotsie Totsie. He was also predeceased by his brother, Edward Barber and his wife, Doris, as well as his sister Dorothy Doyno and her husband, Frank. He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Donald) Walbrecht, and Karen (Jeffrey) Lorimer. He was a devoted grandfather of five grandchildren, each of whom will tell you that they were his favorite, a true testament to how he made them feel: Shawn Walbrecht, Jessica (Jeffrey) DeMenna, Eric (Ashley) Walbrecht, Tara Walbrecht and Nicole (Chip) Notare. He leaves behind two great-grandchildren by Eric and Ashley: Dakota Ryann Walbrecht and Ember Rose Walbrecht. Also surviving are his sister Eleanor and her husband, Robert Marcellari, and his sisters, Nancy Morgan, Alice Jannuzzi and Lorraine Rotonda, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Walter was born in Philadelphia and moved to Park Ridge with Tecla, where they raised their family. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Infantry WWII and the NJ State Guard. He retired from Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. of Westwood, NJ after 37 years. He was also a crossing guard for the Park Ridge Police Department for 14 years, and a member of the Adoration Society of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Walter seized every day (the proof was his trusty notepad - always filled with a list of projects to complete). Together he and Tecla saw the world - reaching nearly all 50 states and several countries. As time went on, they enjoyed local adventures right in Park Ridge and relished in their weekly trips to The Ridge Diner. He is missed dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that he and his Hotsie Totsie are together again. A celebration of Walter's life will be held next September. Date to be announced. Graveside Service with Military Honors and Interment 1 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com