Walter Kleber, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 8, 2020 at the age of 100. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Irene (née Zilch) and his son, Robert. Survived by his devoted son, Kenneth Kleber and his wife Barbara. Cherished grandfather of Robert, Dawn, Kenneth and Justin Kleber, and great-grandfather of Lauren and Emily. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews, and his daughter-in-law, Jackie Kleber. Predeceased by his brothers, Henry, Harold and Raymond.

Walter was born in Guttenberg, NJ to the late Elizabeth (née Henry) and Henry Kleber, and was a Navy veteran serving during WW II, a member of the Cresskill American Legion Post #21, and a self-employed knitter of needlecraft and knitwear in West New York, NJ.

Visiting Wednesday, 9 AM - 1 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Interment, with Military Honors, directly to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's memory to a .
