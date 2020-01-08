|
Walter Konrad
Walter Konrad passed away peacefully on Saturday December 7, 2019, surrounded by his family, he was 96 years old. Walter was born on May 30th, 1923 in Czechoslovakia. He served in the German Kriegsmarine and saw action in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. After the war he was taken prisoner in England and was a POW for three years.
Walter met his wife Josephine Mary Konrad in England and were married for more than 50 years until her death in 2011. They immigrated to the United States and became citizens in 1962. Walter and Josephine resided and raised their two sons in Saddle Brook NJ. He worked for more than 20 years at the Berol Pen Company in Fair Lawn NJ retiring to South Carolina and then to Florida. Walter lived in Florida for more than 15 years before moving in with his son David and his family in Ringwood NJ.
His interests were raising his two sons, wood working, traveling and enjoying Sunday afternoon football and a daily afternoon highball (a must) along with a beer with family at dinner.
Walter is survived by his two sons and sister, David and his wife Robyn and two daughters, Madison and Peyton from Ringwood New Jersey. Derek and his wife Linda and son Jacob from Solebury Pennsylvania. His sister Helga Tomasch from Wedgefield South Carolina.
Service for Walter Konrad will be private with immediate family. Funeral arrangement by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.