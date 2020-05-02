Walter M. Buczek,
Buczek, Walter M. age 80 of Hawthorne at rest in Ridgewood on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Regina "Pat" Buczek (1998). Loving father of Michael Buczek of Totowa and the late Christopher Buczek (1985). He is also survived by loving family members and friends. Born in Passaic, he grew up in Garfield and Clifton, lived most of his life in Totowa before moving to Hawthorne. He was a Senior Engineering Specialist for Kearfott Guidance & Navigation, Little Falls, for 45 years before retiring in 2004. Mr. Buczek had a passion for trains, electronics, lights, and the weather. He was very intelligent, good-hearted, generous, helpful to people, and an avid parishioner of St. Anthony's Church, Hawthorne. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St Anthony's RC Church Hawthorne NJ Social Services Ministry Food Pantry 973.427.1478 https://stanthony-hawthorne.org/social-services. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Buczek, Walter M. age 80 of Hawthorne at rest in Ridgewood on April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Regina "Pat" Buczek (1998). Loving father of Michael Buczek of Totowa and the late Christopher Buczek (1985). He is also survived by loving family members and friends. Born in Passaic, he grew up in Garfield and Clifton, lived most of his life in Totowa before moving to Hawthorne. He was a Senior Engineering Specialist for Kearfott Guidance & Navigation, Little Falls, for 45 years before retiring in 2004. Mr. Buczek had a passion for trains, electronics, lights, and the weather. He was very intelligent, good-hearted, generous, helpful to people, and an avid parishioner of St. Anthony's Church, Hawthorne. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St Anthony's RC Church Hawthorne NJ Social Services Ministry Food Pantry 973.427.1478 https://stanthony-hawthorne.org/social-services. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 5, 2020.