|
|
Walter P. Yotka
2/25/1918 - 7/31/1994
On this day, more than ever, our hearts are saddened. It is almost unimaginable that you have been gone 25 years. A lifelong Yankee fan it seems ironic that God took you at Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Our lives have gone on and your grandchildren have grown. Mom joined you (Feb. 18, 2002). Each day we try to live our lives with the lessons we learned from you both, work hard, enjoy your family, and along the way have a few laughs.
To you Dad, we dedicate this poem with love.
Of our dear old faithful dad. He may not know how dear he is Nor all that he is worth, But all the same he'll always be, The dearest dad
on earth.
We miss you,
Your sons, Walter, Tom & Peter