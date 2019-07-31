Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Yotka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter P. Yotka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter P. Yotka In Memoriam
Walter P. Yotka

2/25/1918 - 7/31/1994

On this day, more than ever, our hearts are saddened. It is almost unimaginable that you have been gone 25 years. A lifelong Yankee fan it seems ironic that God took you at Cooperstown, the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Our lives have gone on and your grandchildren have grown. Mom joined you (Feb. 18, 2002). Each day we try to live our lives with the lessons we learned from you both, work hard, enjoy your family, and along the way have a few laughs.

To you Dad, we dedicate this poem with love.

Of our dear old faithful dad. He may not know how dear he is Nor all that he is worth, But all the same he'll always be, The dearest dad

on earth.

We miss you,

Your sons, Walter, Tom & Peter
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.