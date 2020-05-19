Walter Resh
1924 - 2020
Walter Resh

Clifton - Walter Nicholas Resh

07/27/1924 - 04/16/2020

Walter passed away at Daughters of Miriam after a short illness and Covid-19. Born in Ukraine, Walter worked with his father for the railroad as a teen when the Nazis arrived and took all young men to a work camp.

After the war, he came to the USA alone as a refugee to "See the World". He settled in Paterson and eventually Clifton. He worked in a box factory in Garfield.

He lived a solitary life and never had a bad word for anyone. He was often seen walking in the Clifton Lakeview area. He enjoyed reading at the library, White Castle, gardening, and walked several miles per day.

He was a NICE man and will be MISSED!




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
