Walter Resh



Clifton - Walter Nicholas Resh



07/27/1924 - 04/16/2020



Walter passed away at Daughters of Miriam after a short illness and Covid-19. Born in Ukraine, Walter worked with his father for the railroad as a teen when the Nazis arrived and took all young men to a work camp.



After the war, he came to the USA alone as a refugee to "See the World". He settled in Paterson and eventually Clifton. He worked in a box factory in Garfield.



He lived a solitary life and never had a bad word for anyone. He was often seen walking in the Clifton Lakeview area. He enjoyed reading at the library, White Castle, gardening, and walked several miles per day.



He was a NICE man and will be MISSED!









