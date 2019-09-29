|
Walter S. Sanders
Tampa, FL - Walter S. Sanders of Tampa, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 26, 2019. Father to Brian and Marc (Adrienne) grandfather to Madison and Julia. During his lifetime, he developed a successful accounting practice with his late wife of 49 years, Linda. He was a generous contributor in finance and volunteer hours for a variety of Jewish organizations both in the Bergen County area of New Jersey and the Tampa Bay Area of Florida, including Hadassah, UJA, Daughters of Miriam, the Fair Lawn Jewish Center and Congregation Kol Ami. Funeral Services will be held Sunday in Florida.
Donations to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1010 N.W.C McInness Place Tampa, FL) and Carrollwood Players (4333 Gunn Highway Tampa, FL 33618) will be gratefully accepted in Walter's name. Condolences may be expressed online at segalfuneralhome.com