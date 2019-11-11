Services
Walter Stanley Kowalski Obituary
Walter Stanley Kowalski

Elmwood Park - Walter Stanley Kowalski, 91, of Elmwood Park, passed away on November 8, 2019. Born in Paterson, Walter resided in Elmwood Park for the past 63 years. He worked for New York Life Insurance Company in New York City for 42 years before retiring. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elmwood Park Leisure Club and .

Beloved husband of the late Marie "Madeline" (nee Bednar), loving father of Anne Marie Kowalski, Christine Williams, Stephen Kowalski and Diane Thornton, proud grandfather of 4 and adoring great grandfather of 1.

Funeral Thursday 8:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. patrickjconte.com
