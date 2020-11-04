Walter Zuccaro
Allendale - Walter Zuccaro, 89, of Allendale, NJ, formerly of New Milford, NJ passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 31, 2020.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 62 years Marie (Federico) Zuccaro, his devoted children; Alane Biagiotti and her husband Ron; Renee Sansevere & Billy Slapp. His cherished grandchildren; Dana Urbanovich and her husband Paul; Nicole Shapiro and her husband Matthew; David Sansevere & Aisling Baynes; Ashley Calise and her husband Anthony. His treasured Great Grandchildren; Tyler and Ava Urbanovich and Alexander Shapiro.
Walter was born and raised in Union City, NJ and was an employee for 36 years at the Union City School District as an Educator and then a Principal. Walter passed his love of education on to his three granddaughters as they each became teachers in the same school district.
Walter was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed watching his two favorite teams, Syracuse (Class of 53') and the New York Mets. Over the years, Walter treasured the time he spent with his family the most, which included being the #1 sports fan for all his grandchildren, frequent family dinners and vacations.
Due to COVID 19, all funeral arrangements will be private for the immediate family. Please feel free to post a message of condolence on his tribute page: https://www.volkleberfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Walter-Zuccaro/