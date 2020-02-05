|
Wanda A. Worner
Dumont - Wanda A. Worner (nee Buckman), 65, of Dumont, formerly of Paramus, departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Wanda was the devoted mother of Joan Ali Diore and her husband Joseph of Dumont and Arlene Marie Gray and her husband Joseph of Dumont. Cherished "Mima" of Victoria, Caitlyn, Joey, Jason and Marik. Dearest sister of Patricia MacAloon, Irene Kearns, Bruce Buckman, Janet Berger and Steven MacAloon. Wanda was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Alice Buckman and her brother, Howard "Dennis" Buckman.
Wanda became the Borough Clerk for the Borough of Northvale since 1992 after serving as Borough Clerk in River Edge from 1990-1992. She was well-respected by her colleagues and was a long time Member of the Bergen County Municipal Clerks Association, of which she was a Past President. She also was a long time Member in good standing of the Municipal Clerk's Association of NJ. During her tenure, Wanda trained many Deputy Clerks and encouraged their journey to receiving their Registered Municipal Clerk Certification from the State, with several moving on to full Municipal Clerk positions in local towns. She also assisted the Township of River Vale for a period they were without a clerk and helped guide their Deputy, who is currently the Township Clerk. Wanda came up with the "paperless environment" for Council meetings in the early 2000's and has since lent her guidance to many other municipalities wishing to leave a gentler carbon footprint. Wanda will be forever missed for her easy-going nature, eagerness to help anyone in need, her great sense of humor and her good advice. She will always be loved and cherished dearly by her children and grandchildren, in addition to many friends and family.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 form 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Wanda's name to your local pet shelter or rescue center, continuing her love of fur babies.
