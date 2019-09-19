|
|
Wanda Bennett
Rutherford - Wanda K. Bennett,62,of Rutherford passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Jersey City to Joan (nee Christie) and John McGrath.
Wanda proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1975 to 1978, attached with the 101st Airboard Division. After her discharge from the military she then started her own detective agency called DMS Security Systems, in Jersey City for more than 20 years. Wanda settled in Rutherford in 1986 where she raised her 2 children.
Wanda will be deeply missed by her son, Joseph Bennett, her sisters, Doretta McCarthy, Deborah Kent and husband Peter, her brothers, James McGrath and wife Diane, John McGrath and wife Eleanor. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Wanda is predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Bennett (2015).
Visiting Friday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Military Honors at 8:30pm. Cremation will be private.
