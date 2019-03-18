|
Wanda DeLorenzo
Paterson - DeLorenzo, Wanda (nee Kaminski), age 92 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on March 15, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Carmen DeLorenzo (1988). Loving mother of Gerald DeLorenzo and his wife Vlasta of Wayne, and Thomas DeLorenzo and his wife Grace of Wayne. Dear grandmother of Diana Petracca and her husband David, Melissa DeLorenzo, and Robert DeLorenzo, all of Wayne. Wanda is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for her entire life. She was a Homemaker.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St.Stephen's R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:30 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to an Alzheimer's . For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.