Union - Wanda Dreszler, 93, of Union NJ passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. Wanda is predeceased by her husband Alexander Dreszler, sisters Maria, Stella, Helen and Christine, and her daughter Eva Cornacchia. She is survived by her son Mark Dreszler and daughter-in-law Nancy, as well as her grandchildren, Alex and Kate Dreszler, Lisa Elmblad, Sherry Freyer, Scott and Kim Cornacchia. She was the beloved aunt to Vitold and Andrew Chrzanowski, and Irene and David Ramowski. Born in Poland in 1926, Wanda was a survivor of Russian labor camps in Siberia during WWII. After escaping from Siberia in 1942 Wanda and her family travelled to various settlements in the Middle East until the war was over, eventually ending up in London where she met her late-husband Alexander. They married and immigrated to the U.S. in 1955. Wanda was a strong woman with a warm heart, opening her home to friends and family needing a place to stay. She valued family and education and encouraged her children and grandchildren to educate themselves so they would have a better life in America than she had in Poland. Having held numerous positions in the hospitality and catering business she rose to the position of Director of Catering for the AT&T Executive Dining Room in Newark NJ, where she eventually retired. In retirement, Wanda volunteered for St. Michael's Parish in Union NJ, where she prepared authentic Polish food for the parishioners, a big hit with the Bingo players! A burial service will take place on Saturday, August 17th, 12:00pm at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, PA (654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA www.czestochowa.us). A luncheon will take place immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a donation in Wanda's memory be made to the National ().(www.feeneyfuneralhome.com)