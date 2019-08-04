Services
Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Trinka Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Ave.
Maywood, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinka Faustini Funeral Service
439 Maywood Ave.
Maywood, NJ
Wanda Kaminski


1929 - 2019
Wanda Kaminski Obituary
Wanda Kaminski

Hackensack, NJ - Wanda Kaminski, 90, a life-long resident of Hackensack passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Stella and Adam, Brothers Stanley, Raymond, Richard, and her sister, Anne Mihalik. Beloved aunt of Dianne Spagnuolo and her husband Louis and the late Kathy Comoletti. Cherished Coucia of Rae Ann Spagnuolo, Amy Spagnuolo and her husband DJ and Ryan Comoletti.

Funeral Service 10:30am Monday August 5, 2019 at the Trinka Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood NJ, 07607. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ. Vistation Monday 9am-10:30am. Visit trinkafaustini.com for condolences/directions.
