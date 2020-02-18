|
|
Wanda M. Dross
Butler - Wanda M. Dross, age 72, of Butler, formerly of Clifton, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Dross was born in San Saba, Texas, the daughter of the late John and the late Ruth (Stewart) Heath. She worked as a Registered Nurse for JDT Resort Medical Rehab Center in Lincoln Park, NJ before retiring.
Wanda loved being with her grandchildren, family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 loving years, TJ Dross, her beloved daughter Debbie Hamilton and partner Lissa Morillo, daughter in law, Bonnie Yingling, and former son in law, Ken Hamilton, her loving siblings, Linda, Patricia, Jeannie, Larry and Doug and her cherished grandchildren, Sean and Colin Hamilton and Miranda Fraundorfer. Wanda was predeceased by her dear son, Tim Yingling and her loving brother, John Wayne Heath.
As a final tribute to Wanda; consider wearing some RED her favorite color. Viewing hours will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 4 pm to 8 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. www.themorrisonfuneral home.com
A funeral service will be held Sunday, 7 pm also at the funeral home. The final disposition is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wanda's name may be made to The .