Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Cemetery
120 Saddle River Rd.
South Hackensack, NJ
Clifton - Wanda Marut, 95, of Clifton, passed away on April 3, 2019. Born in Passaic she lived most of her life in Clifton. Wanda, a homemaker, was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Clifton.

Beloved wife of the late Edward Marut, who passed away in 2014. Devoted mother of Edward Marut, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Chicago, and the late June Marut who passed away in 2004. Loving grandmother of Edward Ian Marut and Kathryn Erin Buirch.

Graveside service Monday 10 AM at St. Michael's Cemetery, 120 Saddle River Rd., South Hackensack.
