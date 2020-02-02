|
Wanda Polowitz
Ridgefield - Wanda Polowitz, age 81, resident of Ridgefield, NJ, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Wanda grew up in New York City with her late husband Robert Polowitz. At age 26, she and her lifelong best friend Connie Vaccarino moved their families from the Bronx to Ridgefield, NJ, where they were neighbors for the past 55 years. Wanda enjoyed Scrabble, Solitaire, Word Jumbles, reading, Pepperidge Farm toast with butter, macaroons, Oui vanilla yogurts, her daughter's cooking, her eldest son's coffee and doughnut deliveries, her youngest son's Christmases, and cheering on her children and grandchildren at baseball and basketball games and school concerts; she was their biggest fan. Wanda is survived by her daughter Donna Kaminsky and husband Alan; her son Michael Polowitz; and her son Thomas Polowitz and wife Joanna. "Nana Wanda", grandmother of Joseph Kaminsky, Anna Feldberg and husband Ben, Robert Kaminsky and girlfriend Meg, and John Robert Polowitz. Great Grandmother of Charlotte Kaminsky Feldberg. Funeral Mass was held on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 St. Matthew's Church, Ridgefield. Private cremation Donations in Wanda's memory can be made to her favorite charity, .