Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Wanda Schott Obituary
North Haledon - SCHOTT, Wanda (Nee Gruppo), 93 of North Haledon on March 27, 2020. Wanda was the beloved wife of Lewis Schott for 63 years. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Schott Twomey, John Schott and Steven Schott. Loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wanda's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001

For further information and to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences, contact the funeral home 201-891-4770 or visit www.vpmemorial.com.
