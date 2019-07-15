|
Ward T. Rogers
Haskell - age 57, died suddenly on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Mr. Rogers was born in Ridgewood and lived in Haskell. He was employed by Days Inn, in Wayne and previously at Pathmark in Wayne and West Paterson for over 25 years. Ward loved to travel.
Ward was the Beloved son of Cherlyce (Moore) LaRosa and the late Joseph, cherished brother of Cheryl and her husband Anthony Zambrano, Loving uncle of niece, Kelly Brost and her husband John and nephew, Jonathan Zambrano and his wife Rebecca, Loving cousin of Mary Gilbert and dear nephew of Joan Argentero. Friends are welcome to the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 16, from 4-8 PM and the funeral on Wednesday morning at 10:00 am at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne.Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,