Warren B. Klein
Boynton Beach, Fl - Warren B. Klein, 82, of Boynton Beach, Florida and former long time resident of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on May 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Joan, devoted children, Larry, Lori and Bill and their spouses Paula, John and Stacey. He adored his seven grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Jonathan, Sophie, Lily, Seth and Jason.
Warren was born in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Boston University and went on to own several businesses. While nothing was more important to Warren than his family, his passion in life was golf.
A memorial service will take place at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Home in Hackensack, NJ at 2pm on Sunday May 5, 2019.