Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Warren C. VanBuren

Warren C. VanBuren Obituary
Warren C. VanBuren

Dumont - Warren C. VanBuren, 79, of Dumont, died peacefully on December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria (née Schuster). Loving father of Elaine (Joseph) Rizzo, Suzanne (John) Kostka, Marianne (Richard) Schmude, Maureen (Frank) Van Buren, and Sandra (Ben) Toscano. Cherished grandfather of Jessi, Jimmy, Michelle, Steven, Michael, Alexandra, Matthew, Jackie, Danielle, Ethan, Nate, and Mikayla. Dear brother of Edith (Richard) Banziger, Gene (Kathy) Van Buren, Ron (Laura) Van Buren.

Born in Teaneck, NJ, Warren was a proud Navy veteran, Police Officer with the Dumont Police Dept., retiring in 1981, and head custodian at Honiss School of Dumont for 25 years. Warren was an Eagle Scout with Troop 64 and an Elder and Deacon of Old North Reformed Church, Dumont. Warren was also an avid bowler, stamp collector, and fisherman—especially in his home away from home, Wayne, Maine.

Funeral Service Monday, December 30th, 10 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Burial Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Visiting at the funeral home Sunday, 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Warren's memory to the Adler Aphasia Center, 60 West Hunter Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607.
