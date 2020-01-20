|
Warren D. Smith
Andover - SMITH, Warren D. - 74, of Andover passed away on January 19, 2020.
Born in Paterson he has lived in Andover for the past 50 years.
He was a maintenance engineer with the Sheraton Group in Parsippany.
Warren was a handyman who liked building things, working on his antique truck and puzzels.
Father of Sean and Kathleen Smith. Grandfather of Andrew Smith. Dear brother of Dennis Smith and his wife Joyce. Loving uncle of Dennis Smith Jr., Stacy Simin and Jeffrey Smith.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 3-7 pm with a 7 pm service at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Private Cremation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Warren's memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.