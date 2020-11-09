1/
Warren H. Nielsen
1942 - 2020
Warren H. Nielsen

Mahwah - Warren Nielsen, 78, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on the morning of November 4, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ in April 1942. Warren lived in Wyckoff his entire life until he married his wife Nancy in July of 1969 when they moved to Ramsey and then to Mahwah 18 years ago. He was proud of being a member of the first graduating class from Ramapo Regional High School in 1960. He worked for the Village of Ridgewood's Water Department for 31 1/2 years before retiring in 1997. Warren was predeceased by his mother Clara, his father, Harold and his brother, Roger. He is survived by his wife Nancy of Mahwah. Also survived by their son Kevin, 9 grandchildren and 13 greatgrandchildren, all residing in the state of Washington. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, 9:30-11:30 AM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM. The interment will follow at Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery in Wyckoff. For those wishing, as an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Warren's memory may be made to either: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 57's Girls State Fund. (Make check payable to ALA Unit 57, mark Warren's Memory on memo line.) Mail check to Jackie Lane, Treas. ALA 57, 231 Woodside Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417, or donations to Grace Community Church, Elder's Fund, 886 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. (Mark in memory of Warren Nielsen on Memo line.)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
