Warren J. Luchsinger, Sr.
Bangor, PA - Warren J. Luchsinger, Sr., 87, of Bangor, PA passed away Saturday, April 11th, at Above and Beyond at the Knights, Allentown, PA.
Warren was born in North Bergen, NJ on April 25, 1932, a son of the late Louis Peter Luchsinger, Sr. and Theresa (Tietjan).
He was the husband of the late Alma (Russell) who passed away in 2000. Warren was employed as a truck driver at Moskowitz Trucking in North Bergen, NJ until retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 560 and 641.
Warren is survived by a daughter, Ruth Janus, and her companion Raymond Snyder, a son, William J. Luchsinger, husband of Tina, 4 grandchildren Melanie Violes wife of Justin, Michele Klein wife of Mike, William Luchsinger, Jr., and Robert Luchsinger, and 3 great-grandchildren Marra, Mylin, and Johnnie Klein. He was preceded in death by a son Warren Luchsinger, Jr. and a brother Louis Peter Luchsinger, Jr.
Graveside Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Above and Beyond at the Knights, 1545 Green Leaf St., Allentown, PA 18102.