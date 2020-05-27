Warren Townsend
Elmwood Park - Warren R. Townsend, 81, of Elmwood Park, passed away Monday, May 25. A private family service will be held at C.C.VanEmburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood. For online condolences and full obituary, visit www.vanemburgh.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.