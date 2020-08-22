1/
Warren W. Kaiser
Warren W. Kaiser

Williamsburg, VA - Warren W. Kaiser, age 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on 8/15/2020. Born in Hoboken, NJ, he later resided in Teaneck and Emerson, NJ with his family. After his second retirement at age 84 he moved to Williamsburg, VA.

He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Dorothy, who predeceased him in 2006. He is survived by loving daughter Karen Sokol, husband Paul, grandson Ryan, wife Barbara and great grandson Caleb, loving daughter Robin Palchus and husband George, granddaughter Olivia.

Warren proudly served his Country in the US Army at the end of WWII. After residing with his daughter Karen and husband he spent his later years at Edgeworth Park Assisted Living and formed friendships with many residents and was loved and cherished by their staff. He was deeply committed to his faith and loved worshipping with the Edgeworth Park Christian Fellowship.

He was an avid sports enthusiast and followed the NY teams, especially the Giants, Rangers and Yankees with great enthusiasm.

Private family viewing at Kugler Community Home For Funerals Home 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ on Friday August 21st prior to internment at Hackensack Cemetery immediately afterwards.

No flowers are requested and instead donations may be sent to Samaritans Purse.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
