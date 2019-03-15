|
Wayne P. Travers
Prussia, PA - Wayne P. Travers passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in King of Prussia, PA. He was 71. Mr. Travers was a resident of King of Prussia. He worked as a letter carrier for the Ridgewood, NJ Postal Service for 30 years.
Wayne was an avid skiier and a recreational pilot who was a member of AOPA, a pilot organization for over 50 years. The only thing he loved more than flying was his wife, Kimberly. No matter what adventure Wayne was involved in, he excelled at it.
Born in Paterson, NJ on November 25, 1947, he was a son of the late Ellis and Elizabeth (Rulka) Travers. Surviving is his beloved wife, Kimberly M. (Moser) Travers; and a sister, Diana Lucanto.
Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96927, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA.
Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com