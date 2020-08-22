1/
Wayne Richard Rado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Richard Rado

Wharton - Rado, Wayne Richard 70 of Wharton formerly of Moonachie passed on 8/21/2020 Beloved husband of Lynn Rado. Loving father to Jonathan (Christina), Daniel (Jillian) and Keith (Sorayda) Rado. Caring grandfather to Jeremy, Stacey, Victoria, Ryan, Jessica, Jack, Dallas, Samantha, Colton, and Bella. Dear brother of Renee and the late Warren Helmer, Vincent (Donna), William (Carol) and the late Bruce (2017) Rado. Wayne was the President of The Fiesta Banquet Hall in Wood-Ridge and his favorite past time and things to do were Boating, golfing, spending time in sunny South Carolina telling jokes and cooking for his family. Funeral Tuesday 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am at Assumption R.C. Church, Wood-Ridge. Cremation Cedar Lawn Crematory Paterson. Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Assumption R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kohler Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved