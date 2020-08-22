Wayne Richard Rado



Wharton - Rado, Wayne Richard 70 of Wharton formerly of Moonachie passed on 8/21/2020 Beloved husband of Lynn Rado. Loving father to Jonathan (Christina), Daniel (Jillian) and Keith (Sorayda) Rado. Caring grandfather to Jeremy, Stacey, Victoria, Ryan, Jessica, Jack, Dallas, Samantha, Colton, and Bella. Dear brother of Renee and the late Warren Helmer, Vincent (Donna), William (Carol) and the late Bruce (2017) Rado. Wayne was the President of The Fiesta Banquet Hall in Wood-Ridge and his favorite past time and things to do were Boating, golfing, spending time in sunny South Carolina telling jokes and cooking for his family. Funeral Tuesday 10am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10:30am at Assumption R.C. Church, Wood-Ridge. Cremation Cedar Lawn Crematory Paterson. Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9pm.









