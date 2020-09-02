1/1
Wayne Witherspoon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Witherspoon

Paterson - Wayne Witherspoon, age 53, of Paterson, departed this life on August 25, 2020. He served as a Teacher's Assistant for Paterson Public Schools, Planning Board Commissioner for the City of Paterson, and was a Special Police Officer for the Paterson Police Department. Wayne was also a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Integrity Lodge #51 F&AM (PHA), and Elks American Lodge #333 IBPOE of W of Paterson. He was preceded in death by his beloved Mother Maryland (Shippy) Witherspoon.

braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved