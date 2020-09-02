Wayne WitherspoonPaterson - Wayne Witherspoon, age 53, of Paterson, departed this life on August 25, 2020. He served as a Teacher's Assistant for Paterson Public Schools, Planning Board Commissioner for the City of Paterson, and was a Special Police Officer for the Paterson Police Department. Wayne was also a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Integrity Lodge #51 F&AM (PHA), and Elks American Lodge #333 IBPOE of W of Paterson. He was preceded in death by his beloved Mother Maryland (Shippy) Witherspoon.