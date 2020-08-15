1/
Wellington Schipman Jr.
Totowa - Schipman, Wellington, Jr., age 98 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Philomena "Faye" (nee Nestico) Schipman (2013). Loving father of Richard Schipman, Sr. and his wife Linda of Bloomingdale. Dear grandfather of Richard Schipman, Jr. of Bloomingdale, Kym Lesch and her husband Christopher of Bloomingdale, and Lauren Schipman and Nick Potucek of Bloomingdale. Adoring great-grandfather of David and Ashley Schipman, Jacob, Nicholas, Nathaniel, and Joseph Lesch, Misty, Eva, and Eddie Skupienski, and Jessica and Joey Potucek. Born in Columbia, South Carolina he lived in Charleston, before moving to Paterson, eventually settling in Totowa. He was a Clerk for the United States Post Office, Paterson for over 20 years before retiring. Mr. Schipman was an Army Air Corps veteran. He also loved to bowl and was a member of the United States Post Office Bowling League and was the only member to ever bowl a 300. Cremation services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Health Services, Inc., 783 Riverview Dr., #2 Totowa, NJ 07512. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
