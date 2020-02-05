|
Wenceslao Acosta
Clifton - Acosta, Wenceslao, 84 of Clifton, passed away on February 4, 2020. Beloved husband to Edith (Berena) Acosta. Loving father to Still Wenceslao Acosta, Richard Martin Acosta, Walter Hans Acosta, Adrian Ronald Acosta and Enrique Alfonso Acosta. Dear grandfather to Claudia I. Acosta, Angela M. Mercado, Natalia Acosta, Jean Franco Acosta, Ian A. Acosta, Fabrizio Acosta, Nanette Acosta, Chelsea Acosta, Arianna Acosta, Fabiana Acosta, Sebastian Acosta, Gabriel Acosta, David Donayre and Daniel Donayre.
Mr. Acosta was born in Lima, Peru and lived in the United States for many years. He was a retired Hotel Administrator.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Paul RC Church at 10 AM. Interment Crest Haven Memorial Park. Visiting on Friday from 3PM-5PM & 7PM-9PM. www.marroccos.com