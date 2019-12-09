Resources
Demarest - LARRÉ, Wendy-Jane (nee Savona) of Demarest, passed away on December 8, 2019. Beloved husband of John. Devoted mother of John and his wife Theresa, Danielle Gaglioti and her husband Enrico. Loving Mémé of Theresa, Matthew, Nicholas, Luca, Jillian and Alexandra. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home Thursday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the () would be appreciated.
