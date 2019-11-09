|
|
Wendy Markin
Wendy Markin, 80 years old, died on November 4th, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona. Her youth was spent in Rochester, New York while most of the rest of her life was spent in New York City, NY and Paramus, NJ.
She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. James and Anne Markin, and her sister Susan Watson.
She is survived by her sister Joy Holm, her two sons, Warren Archer and Dennis Arsenis, six grandchildren and friends around the United States and the World.
She was an accomplished and recognized artist having studied art in Paris, France (École des Beaux-Arts) and Athens, Greece (Kalon Technon). She also was a stockbroker and ultrasonographer.
There was a memorial service held for her on Friday at 4 PM at Sun Lakes Chapel in Chandler, Arizona on Nov 7, 2019, at 04:00 PM local time.