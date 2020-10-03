Wendy T Miko



Garfield - Wendy T. Miko (nee Wilk), 89 of Garfield passed away on October 2, 2020 at Chilton Medical Center.



Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation for Wendy at the Galante Funeral Home, 54 Roseland Ave. Caldwell on Tuesday October 6 from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Cremation will be held privately. For those unable to attend, you may view the funeral service on zoom using Meeting ID: 997 533 3817 and password- 1801.



Born in Passaic, Wendy was a lifelong resident of Garfield. Wanting to ensure a good education for her children, Wendy was proudly elected to be the first woman on the Garfield Board of Education in the 1970s. Always a talented homemaker and cook, Wendy enjoyed caring for her family; especially making them her famous Polish specialties. A generous and loving woman, Wendy was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed taking trips with her husband, especially to the Dominican Republic; and cherished times spent at family barbeques, relaxing with a glass of sangria.



Wendy was predeceased by her beloved husband William Miko after 67 beautiful years of marriage. She is the loving mother of Lynn Miko and her partner Carlo Caci, William Miko and his wife Gale and Loren DePinto and her husband Paul; treasured grandmother of Allison Traina, Kimberly Traina, Brent Traina, Rebecca Horikawa and her husband Shunzo, Jessica Miko, Gia DePinto and Alec DePinto. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Emma, Skylar, Preston and Landon, and dear sister of Sophie Dziewiatek.









