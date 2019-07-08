|
Werner A. Breuss
N.Bergen - WERNER A., BREUSS 96 of North Bergen, formerly of Teaneck and River Edge, passed away on July 6, 2019. Born in Austria, July 13, 1922 he emmigrated to the United States in 1956 and shortly thereafter started his own Embroidery business in West New York, NJ, then in Fairview NJ before retiring in 1981. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Anna. Devoted father of Alexander and his wife Dawn of Bogota, NJ and Steven of Plainfield, NJ. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Michael, Brianna and Alexander, Jr. Arrangements were handled privately by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Food Action, 192 W. Demarest Ave., Englewood, NJ would be appreciated.