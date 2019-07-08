Services
Petrik Funeral Home
140 Palisade Avenue
Bogota, NJ 07603
(201) 487-3053
Resources
More Obituaries for Werner Breuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner A. Breuss


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Werner A. Breuss Obituary
Werner A. Breuss

N.Bergen - WERNER A., BREUSS 96 of North Bergen, formerly of Teaneck and River Edge, passed away on July 6, 2019. Born in Austria, July 13, 1922 he emmigrated to the United States in 1956 and shortly thereafter started his own Embroidery business in West New York, NJ, then in Fairview NJ before retiring in 1981. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Anna. Devoted father of Alexander and his wife Dawn of Bogota, NJ and Steven of Plainfield, NJ. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Michael, Brianna and Alexander, Jr. Arrangements were handled privately by Petrik Funeral Home, Bogota. Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Food Action, 192 W. Demarest Ave., Englewood, NJ would be appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now