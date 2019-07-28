|
Werner Mashig
Jupiter - Werner Mashig passed away peacefully at home in Jupiter, Florida, on Wednesday July 24th at the age of 85. Werner is lovingly remembered by his wife, Alice, and his children, Nancy, Thomas (Alice), Jodie (Sean), Erika (Matthew), and Werner Jr. (Tricia). Werner will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Cassandra (Roger), Lorenz, Hunter, Harrison, Malcolm, Kerala, Kiran, Adam, Ella, Halle, and Mila. Werner was also blessed with a great granddaughter, Emilie, and numerous extended family and good friends. Werner was predeceased by his daughter, Peggy, his sister, Erika and his brother Hansi.
Werner was born in Dusseldorf, Germany in 1933. He immigrated to the United States in 1951 and shortly after was drafted to serve in the US Army during the Korean War. Werner was recognized by his commanding officers at The Signal School, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he received high honor commendation for his expertise in field radio repair. Werner was recently honored for his service in the army and was invited to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with other US veterans from the South Florida region.
Werner was a successful entrepreneur, having established his business, Short Stop Car Radio, in 1957. Short Stop was a fixture on the corner of River and East Anderson Streets, in Hackensack, New Jersey, delighting customers for over 47 years. Werner will be remembered by all as the consummate tinkerer—always in the midst of a home improvement project, and eager to lend his know-how and hands to friends and family alike.
Werner was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm in the funeral home. Werner will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation in Werner's name can be mailed in favor of Southeast Florida Honor Flight, PO Box 1503, Stuart, FL 34995. Alternatively, to make an online donation to Honor Flight, visit www.honorflight.org. Donations are used to transport veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their war memorials and to be honored for their service.