Wesley R. Weis
Old Tappen - Wesley R Weis, age 78, of Old Tappan, NJ Passed away on Saturday July 13th 2019.Wesley was born on March 9th 1941 in Teaneck, NJ and was raised in Cliffside Park, NJ by his parents Albert and Marre Weis. He was the eldest of four children and pre-deceases siblings Albert, Mary Jean, and Thomas all of NJ.
Wesley was a member of IBEW local 164, founder and CEO of Mikab Corporation as well as President and CEO of the Morristown and Erie Railroad. Wesley also served on the board of trustees for the WNYP Railroad, the LA&L Railroad and is a member of the Bergenfield-Dumont Rotary. He was a member and judge for the National Corvette Restorer's Society and was a member of the National Railway Historical Society. Wesley is survived by his wife of 54 years Mimi (Manz) Weis. He was the beloved father of Michael Weis and his wife Nina of River Vale, Kathy and her husband John of Flemington and Brian and his wife Cherie of Wyckoff. Wesley, beloved "Pop-Pop", is survived by nine grandchildren, Madison, Julia, Connor, Zachary, Carson, Riley, Nicholas, Lucas & Jake. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday July 16th at the Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service will be held Wednesday July 17th, 11am, at St. Pius X R.C. Church in Old Tappan, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the local IBEW164 Scholarship Fund - 205 Robin road Suite 315 Paramus, NJ 07652, or to the ARC of Bergen/Passaic 223.
