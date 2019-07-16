Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X R.C. Church
Old Tappan, NJ
Wesley R. Weis


1941 - 2019
Wesley R. Weis Obituary
Wesley R. Weis

Old Tappan - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Wesley Weis, who passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Brother Weis was initiated into Local Union No. 164 in 1965 and was an IBEW member for 54 years, living in Old Tappan, NJ.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, July 16 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM, at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, New Jersey. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X R.C. Church in Old Tappan, NJ. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Download Now