Wesley S. Aulita of Sultan, Washington formerly of Totowa and Lincoln Park, NJ died suddenly in a fire on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Wesley was a graduate of Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, NJ. He also attended Trinity Academy in Caldwell, NJ and Memorial School in Totowa as well as Rutgers University.

At the time of his death, Wesley was employed by State Roofing in Monroe, Washington. Living on the West Coast allowed Wesley, an avid sports fan, the opportunity to view sporting events from morning til late night, which he truly enjoyed.

Wesley is pre-deceased by his mother, Nancy S. Aulita (nee Stainton) in 1994. He is survived by his father James Aulita and stepmother Ann Corra of Hillsdale, NJ, step-sisters, Bryanne Caporaso of Montvale, NJ, Nicole Lillis of New York City, Traci Blake of Park Ridge, NJ and step-brother Thomas Corra of New York City. He is also survived by his uncles and aunts-Thomas and Ann Stainton of Boonton Twp, NJ, Daniel and Rosemary Aulita of Totowa, NJ, Laura and Joseph Santello of New Port Richie, Fl.

A memorial service with be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Wesley's name to Jerseycares.org (Jersey Cares)
