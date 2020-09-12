Wha Sei Park Kim



Fort Lee - Wha Sei Park Kim, of Fort Lee, passed away at Holy Name Hospital, on September 10, 2020. She was 83 years old.



What Sei was born in Seoul, South Korea. She graduated from Kyunggi Girls High School and Methodist Theological Seminary. She immigrated to America in 1963.



Wha Sei's joys in life were plenty. She was a "servant" and took great pleasure in serving others, especially her family and faith community. She was known as "the hostess with the mostest" with her warm hospitality, kindness and energy. She was called "the model pastor's wife" as she worked tirelessly to cultivate a thriving church community and support her husband to become the first Korean United Methodist Bishop in America. She was a caring advocate for many Korean immigrants, including Korean orphans, helping them navigate a new country. She was also an enthusiastic promoter of Korean culture and enjoyed sharing Korean food, music and customs to many people. Gracious and generous to a fault, Wha Sei always had a smile on her face as she lived a busy and fulfilling life, in service to others.



Surviving are her loving husband of 57 years, Hae Jong Kim; son Eugene Kim and wife SuLi; son Eusun Kim and wife JaYoung; daughter Eumi Wymbs and husband Keith, as well as her adoring grandchildren SunYoung, SunHee, Emily and Noah.



Funeral arrangements: Viewing begins at 9am at Korean Community Church of New Jersey: 147 Tenafly Rd, Englewood; Memorial service at 10am at Korean Community Church of New Jersey; Burial service at 11:30 at George Washington Memorial Park. Livestream at youtube: kccnj



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wha Sei's name may be made to the Korean Community Church of New Jersey - "Missions" at 147 Tenafly Rd., Englewood, NJ 07631.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store