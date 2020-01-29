Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilbur J. Funk


1929 - 2020
Wilbur J. Funk Obituary
Wilbur J. Funk

Glen Rock - Wilbur J "Bill" Funk, 90, of Glen Rock, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, at his home. Bill was born in New Dorp, Staten Island, on March 22, 1929, to his parents Mary and Francis Funk. He graduated from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1957, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a successful career with Witco Chemical and earlier in his career with The US Rubber Co. He was the beloved husband of Margaret L. Willis Funk who preceded him in death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his son Wilbur J. Funk Jr. in 1985. He is survived by his children, James H. Miranda Jr., Margaret Rebecca Melikyan, Frederick Mark Funk and Robert Charles Funk. He was also the adoring grandfather of six and the great-grandfather of seven. He was a member of St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Glen Rock. He was an Eagle Scout and in his younger years he was greatly involved with the Boy Scouts of America. For 20 years he volunteered at Valley Hospital. His family lived in Glen Rock since 1963 and he was a dedicated Rocker. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1. Viewing from 9:00am until 11:00am at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, N.J., with services to follow and interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450 would be appreciated. www.feeneyfuneralhome.com
