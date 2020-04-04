Services
Wilbur James Dusenberry Obituary
Wilbur James Dusenberry

Hawthorne - Dusenberry, Wilbur James, age 94, of Hawthorne, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Fair Lawn, Wilbur had grown up there before moving to Hawthorne where he resided for 61 years. A World War II Army Veteran, Wilbur was a member of the Hawthorne VFW. He worked as a carpenter up until his retirement. Wilbur was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie (nee Anderson) Dusenberry (2014) for 60 years. Loving father of Susan Dusenberry. Grandfather of Kevin Dusenberry. He is also survived by a niece and two nephews. A burial will take place privately at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 () or to the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652. (www.browningforshay.com)
