Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda Francis "Suzy" Case


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wilda Francis "Suzy" Case Obituary
Wilda Francis "Suzy" Case

Chillicothe, OH - Wilda Francis Case, known to everyone as "Suzy", died at the age of 96 on April 15, 2019 in Chillicothe, OH. Suzy was born to Frank and Florence Current in Hamburg, NJ on April 26, 1922. She married Donald Case of Sussex, NJ in 1940. They were married for 62 years, until Donald's death in 2003. Suzy is survived by her two sons, Neil Case and Denis Case.

Suzy led an active life, especially as an active member or associate of service organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, the Riverdale PTA, the Riverdale Woman's Club and the Masons.

At her request, funeral arrangements will be private, but donations in her memory can be made to the Riverdale Woman's Club Scholarship Fund, and sent to Jean Revis at 7 Stratford Pl, Riverdale, NJ 07457.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.