Wilda Francis "Suzy" Case
Chillicothe, OH - Wilda Francis Case, known to everyone as "Suzy", died at the age of 96 on April 15, 2019 in Chillicothe, OH. Suzy was born to Frank and Florence Current in Hamburg, NJ on April 26, 1922. She married Donald Case of Sussex, NJ in 1940. They were married for 62 years, until Donald's death in 2003. Suzy is survived by her two sons, Neil Case and Denis Case.
Suzy led an active life, especially as an active member or associate of service organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, the Riverdale PTA, the Riverdale Woman's Club and the Masons.
At her request, funeral arrangements will be private, but donations in her memory can be made to the Riverdale Woman's Club Scholarship Fund, and sent to Jean Revis at 7 Stratford Pl, Riverdale, NJ 07457.