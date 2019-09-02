|
|
Wilhelm Mayer
Wayne - Wilhelm (Willy) Mayer, 98, of Wayne, NJ died peacefully on September 1, 2019.
He was born in Deutsch-Sankt-Michael, a farming community in the Banat Region in Romania.
He married Anna Braun in 1951 in Innsbruck, Austria and worked hard in the region's construction jobs.
Seeking a better future, it was off to America in 1955, settling in Ridgewood, Queens, NY and Wayne, NJ, nine years later.
Within a few days, of arriving in the USA, he found employment at JW Fiske Architectural Metals of Brooklyn, NY and Paterson, NJ, becoming a skilled metalworker.
Retiring in 1983, he devoted his time to family, friends, gardening and occasionally swimming in the lake to beat the summer heat.
He is survived by his wife, Anna, of Wayne; son, Joseph (Jessica) of Pompton Lakes; and grandson, Eric (Dana) of Emerson. He's also survived by nieces Hilda (Ernst) Waldeck and Hedi (Helmut) Knolle of Coburg, Germany; and New York area nephews: Walter (Karin) Gully; Eric (Marie) Gully and Robert Gully. He also leaves behind many cousins and their families in the USA and Germany.
He was predeceased by his mother, Anna (nee Gimpel) of Deutsch-Sankt-Michael, Romania in 1958; Father, Joseph of Wayne in 1990 and brother Josef of Coburg in 2006.
Friends are welcome to attend the funeral on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 am and the visiting hours on Tuesday from 6-9 PM at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne.
Memorial donations may be made to .