|
|
Wilhelmina Atlas
Fort Lee - Atlas, Wilhelmina, nee: Alkema, age 89, of Fort Lee, on Sunday March 10, 2019. Born in Hoboken, her family relocated back to Holland after her father's untimely death, but unfortunately found themselves in the throes of the German Occupation during WWII. They survived the war, and returned to the United States where she met her loving husband of 48 years, Joseph Atlas. She was the devoted mother of William, Ted and his wife Monica, and Rodney and his wife Maria. Cherished Grandma of Christopher, Jennifer, Gregory, Michael, Nicholas and Joshua. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Funeral services on Friday will be private. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com