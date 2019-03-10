Services
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Laurel Grove Memorial Park
Totowa, NJ
Wilhelmina Otte-Osbun


Wilhelmina Otte-Osbun Obituary
Wilhelmina Otte-Osbun

Lincoln Park - Wilhelmina Otte-Osbun, 73 of Lincoln Park passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Paterson, NJ, she resided in Paterson and Little Falls most of her life.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Osbun.

Wilhelmina is survived by her son, Howard R. Otte of Hewitt; her two grandchildren, Corey and Deanne Otte; and one brother.

Visitation on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls. Graveside service 11:30 am Wednesday at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Please meet at the Cemetery.
