Wilhelmina Otte-Osbun
Lincoln Park - Wilhelmina Otte-Osbun, 73 of Lincoln Park passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
Born in Paterson, NJ, she resided in Paterson and Little Falls most of her life.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Osbun.
Wilhelmina is survived by her son, Howard R. Otte of Hewitt; her two grandchildren, Corey and Deanne Otte; and one brother.
Visitation on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls. Graveside service 11:30 am Wednesday at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Please meet at the Cemetery.