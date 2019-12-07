|
Willa ( Boscia) Alvarez
Wayne - Willa passed away on December 6, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Weehawken and raised in West New York, Willa lived in Wayne for the past 34 years. She was a beloved Music Teacher in the East Rutherford Elementary school system for almost 40 years. She loved travelling, especially to seaside locations such as Seaside Heights in New Jersey, Fort Myers Beach in Florida and Kailua-Kona in Hawaii.
Willa was the extremely loving, compassionate and caring mother of Rachel Alvarez and Christopher Alvarez. Christopher's wife, Dovie Alvarez, was as a second daughter to her.She was the soul mate to her husband and High School sweetheart, Miguel (Mike) Alvarez.
She was predeceased by her father, John A Boscia Jr, her mother Helen (Corallo) Boscia and her brother John A Boscia III.
Her presence and light will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12pm - 3PM at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NJ Sharing Network or the Art, Music and Phys Ed departments of McKenzie school, 135 Carlton Ave. East Rutherford, NJ, 07073.