Willard C. Miller
1927 - 2020
Willard C. Miller,

Willard C. Miller, age 92, died June 4, 2020 in Wyckoff, NJ. He was born in 1927 in Paterson, NJ. He moved to Glen Rock, NJ where he lived for over 80 years before moving to the Christian Health Care Center.

He served his country in the Army Air Corps and was the owner of Miller Signs in Glen Rock for over 60 years.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2009. He is survived by his stepchildren, Steven Brown and his wife Eileen, Douglas Brown and his wife Susan, and Sandra Brown. He is also survived by his friends, David and Mary Flitcroft.

All services private at his request. www.Browningforshay.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
