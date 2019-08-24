|
Willard F. Beeman, Jr. "Bill"
Ridgefield Park - Willard F. Beeman, Jr. "Bill" passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 72. Bill grew up in Cliffside Park and then lived in Ridgefield Park for the last 41 years. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill retired as a mechanic from Rapid Pump & Meter Service Co., Inc. in Paterson. Parishioner of St. Francis RC Church of Ridgefield Park, volunteer at the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry in Ridgefield Park, and member of the American Legion Clifford Dunn Post 117. He loved working with stained glass and created beautiful pieces of art for family and friends. A Football Giant fan and passionate Yankee fan. Devoted son of the late Anna (nee Ferenc) and Willard F. Beeman Sr. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Montesi) Beeman for 45 years. Loving father of Melissa Verile and her husband Louis, and Keith M. Beeman. Dearest brother of Arline Maylath and her late husband Jon, Linda Kerwin and her husband Donald, and the late Karen Tinnirella. Cherished brother-in-law of the late Jack Montesi. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, August 26th at 9AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 10AM. Cremation is private. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Francis Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com