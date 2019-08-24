Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Beeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard F. "Bill" Beeman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard F. "Bill" Beeman Jr. Obituary
Willard F. Beeman, Jr. "Bill"

Ridgefield Park - Willard F. Beeman, Jr. "Bill" passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 72. Bill grew up in Cliffside Park and then lived in Ridgefield Park for the last 41 years. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill retired as a mechanic from Rapid Pump & Meter Service Co., Inc. in Paterson. Parishioner of St. Francis RC Church of Ridgefield Park, volunteer at the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry in Ridgefield Park, and member of the American Legion Clifford Dunn Post 117. He loved working with stained glass and created beautiful pieces of art for family and friends. A Football Giant fan and passionate Yankee fan. Devoted son of the late Anna (nee Ferenc) and Willard F. Beeman Sr. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Montesi) Beeman for 45 years. Loving father of Melissa Verile and her husband Louis, and Keith M. Beeman. Dearest brother of Arline Maylath and her late husband Jon, Linda Kerwin and her husband Donald, and the late Karen Tinnirella. Cherished brother-in-law of the late Jack Montesi. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, August 26th at 9AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 10AM. Cremation is private. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Francis Food Pantry, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now